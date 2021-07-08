Death Stranding Director's Cut - Pre-order Trailer | PS5

Mere hours before preorders began on the new Switch OLED Model, Valve preempted the festivities with a big announcement of its own: the Steam Deck, a portable gaming PC that bears more than a passing resemblance to Nintendo's popular handheld/console hybrid. The shot across the bow may or may not have been intentional, and preorders are opening soon. Either way, Steam's new device seems inspired by, if not a direct challenger to, Nintendo's popular console. And fresh off the community's disappointment over the lack of Switch Pro news, Valve could be taking the opportunity to get out ahead of the competition.