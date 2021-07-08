Cancel
Crawford County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Harrison by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Harrison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL HARRISON SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND NORTHWESTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 619 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Carefree Town, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Cape Sandy, Fredonia, Wyandotte and White Cloud. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredonia, IN
County
Harrison County, IN
City
Leavenworth, IN
County
Crawford County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#White Cloud
