JETT : The Far Shore - Gameplay Trailer | PS5, PS4

Take a look at gameplay in this latest trailer for The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack. Get your hands dirty foraging in the forest for fresh ingredients, or growing them in your garden. If you grow something you're proud of, make sure to head into town and enter it in the Finchwick Fair competition. While you're there, check out the unique shops and chat with locals at the pub. Experience the rustic charm of a cozy cottage, a delightful village, and new ways to interact with the world when The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack launches on July 22, 2021, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
