Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

JETT : The Far Shore - Gameplay Trailer | PS5, PS4

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperbrothers A/V Creative Director Craig D. Adams takes your through this first look at JETT : The Far Shore gameplay. The cinematic narrative adventure game JETT : The Far Shore will be released later this year on PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Gameplay#The Far Shore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jett: The Far Shore invites us to visit an unknown planet in his trailer for PS4 and PS5

It’s been just a year since Jett: The Far Shore was unveiled at the PlayStation 5 reveal event, a perfect time to re-see the game in all its glory. During the State of Play of the last July 9, the development team has shown a new three-minute trailer, which you can see below these lines. This independent title takes the player to explore a strange planet from their spaceship.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

JETT: The Far Shore Reveals Gameplay of Upcoming PS4, PS5, and PC Release

Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software released new gameplay for JETT: The Far Shore in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC-via the Epic Games Store. “We aspired to create a videogame to express our own feelings of awe when we look up at the starry sky.” says Craig D. Adams, Creative Director at Superbrothers in this new in-depth trailer. “JETT’s premise involves exploration and discovery, however our design doesn’t rely on combat or resource extraction, and the characters go to some lengths to tread lightly, giving indigenous wildlife a wide berth, striving to adapt and avoid conflict.”
Video Gamespsu.com

RWBY: Arrowfell Set To Release On PS5 And PS4 In 2022

RWBY: Arrowfell is a stylish looking side-scrolling action adventure game from WayForward, and we can expect to see it launch onto PS5 and PS4 sometime in 2022. The announcement was made today (July 9) during RoosterTeeth’sd RTX at Home event, which also showcased a brand new trailer for the game, that included a good looking albeit brief look at gameplay.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Lost Judgment gameplay trailer and released date confirmed

During the PlayStation State of Play Showcase this week Sega has released more details and a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming new action noir thriller game Lost Judgment. The new gameplay trailer released by Sega showcases two of Yagami’s new investigative skills athletics and stealth. “A convicted police officer reveals the location...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Moss: Book II, Jett: The Far Shore, Arcadegeddon & More Showcased During July’s State Of Play

Earlier this week, PlayStation announced that the next State of Play would be coming later this week. This one would be focused on indies, updates from third parties, and a lengthy gameplay segment from Deathloop. It was not going to be focused on what’s next for PlayStation Studios or the next generation of PlayStation VR which was announced earlier this year. Instead, we got some new game announcements as well as updates to games that will be coming later in the year and beyond.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Deathloop gameplay trailer provides 9 minutes of action

During this week’s PlayStation State of Play July 2021 showcase, Bethesda has released a new Deathloop gameplay trailer providing nine minutes of action to wet your appetite for the game ahead of its launch later this year on September 14th 2021. Fight to survive a deadly game of hunter vs hunted as you immerse yourself in first-person action. Currently in development by Arkane Studios and soon to be published by Bethesda Softworks. Deathloop will be available on the PlayStation 5 and Windows PCs.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gameplay Overview Trailer Released

Game company Daedalic Entertainment has recently released a new gameplay overview trailer of upcoming video game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The whole video basically gives details of what to expect in the game, which is a cinematic stealth-action video game where it focuses on the estranged character Gollum. Players will be going through different locations of Middle Earth and the dark lands that light does not touch. They can visit iconic locations and even others that were not introduced in cinema.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

PS5 brawler Sifu delayed, new gameplay shown

Sifu, the hotly anticipated PS5 brawler, has been delayed with new gameplay shown during last night’s State of Play event. Also coming to PS4 and PC, the game will now launch in 2022 developers Slopclap have revealed. It’s not all bad news however – there’s a new Sifu gameplay trailer to karate chop into.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Serial Cleaners Stealth Gameplay Trailer

Developer Draw Distance presents, Serial Cleaners coming to consoles and PC. Take a look at the latest stealth gameplay trailer to get a feel for the game and its messy workings. You can wishlist here on Steam. New York City, New Year’s Eve 1999. An unlikely team of four professional...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Deathloop gameplay trailer showcases a mission against The Wolf

An extended Deathloop gameplay trailer has premiered during the July PlayStation State of Play presentation. Just below, you can check out the slice of brand new Deathloop gameplay for yourself, which puts you in the shoes of Colt, a hired gun tasked with tracking down and silencing members of a cult scattered across an island. The trailer showcased a mission roughly halfway through the game where players are tasked with assassinating The Wolf.
Video GamesIGN

Tetris 99 - 22nd Maximus Cup Gameplay Trailer

Take a look at the trailer for the Tetris 99 22nd Maximus Cup event with a new theme to unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Mario Golf: Super Rush game. The Tetris 99 22nd Maximus Cup event kicks off from July 9 to July 12, 2021.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

New Sifu Gameplay Trailer Revealed; Now Releasing in Early 2022 on PS5, PS4, and PC

Developer Sloclap has released the new ‘fight club’ trailer today for their upcoming game Sifu. The trailer was revealed during the July PlayStation State of Play today. Along with the new gameplay footage we also learned that the game has been delayed to early 2022. The team says this is to ensure the game gets some much-needed polish before it releases. Check out that trailer below and look forward to Sifu on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in early 2022.
Video GamesIGN

The Sims 4 Cottage Living - Official Gameplay Trailer

Take a look at gameplay in this latest trailer for The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack. Get your hands dirty foraging in the forest for fresh ingredients, or growing them in your garden. If you grow something you're proud of, make sure to head into town and enter it in the Finchwick Fair competition. While you're there, check out the unique shops and chat with locals at the pub. Experience the rustic charm of a cozy cottage, a delightful village, and new ways to interact with the world when The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack launches on July 22, 2021, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Sniper Elite VR – PSVR, PS5, PS4

Sniper Elite VR is the first virtual reality version of Sniper Elite, but does this original tale and shift in perspective work?. VR shooters are a dime a dozen these days, especially on the Oculus Quest, Rift, and Steam VR platforms. PSVR, not so much, though we’re going through something of a revival this summer with a few top tier releases, and Sniper Elite VR is starting the summer season with a bang in the balls. I mean that in a good way… You know, because you can shoot Nazis in their little tallywackers and watch their plums pop in gruesome detail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy