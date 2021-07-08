Cancel
2022 Genesis G80 Sport

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Genesis brand has come a long way in a short while, and the G80 embodies that perfectly. It was the G80 that made the transition to the Genesis brand, as it actually started life as the Hyundai Genesis. In 2020, came the second generation and a year later the first Genesis EV – the G80e. Now that the mid-size luxury sedan has made a full circle, Genesis wants to make the G80 a bit more exciting. The next evolution of the Genesis G80 will be the Sport version, which brings a few exciting features.

