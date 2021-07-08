Cancel
Orange County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 604 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Paoli, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Salem, Stampers Creek, Marengo, Milltown, Hardinsburg, Livonia, Fredericksburg, Trotter Crossing, Valeene and Pine Valley. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

