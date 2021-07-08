Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN HUNTERDON AND CENTRAL BUCKS COUNTIES At 618 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Doylestown, or 21 miles west of Trenton, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. There have been numerous reports of downed trees and wires with these storms. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Bedminster, Chalfont, Tinicum, New Hope, Dublin, Ferndale, Frenchtown, Milford, Ivyland, Riegelsville, Stockton, Fricks, Revere, Lumberville, Ottsville, Sergeantsville and Pipersville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH