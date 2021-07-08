Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN HUNTERDON AND CENTRAL BUCKS COUNTIES At 618 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Doylestown, or 21 miles west of Trenton, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. There have been numerous reports of downed trees and wires with these storms. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Bedminster, Chalfont, Tinicum, New Hope, Dublin, Ferndale, Frenchtown, Milford, Ivyland, Riegelsville, Stockton, Fricks, Revere, Lumberville, Ottsville, Sergeantsville and Pipersville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Revere, PA
City
New Hope, PA
City
Milford, PA
City
Bedminster Township, PA
City
Chalfont, PA
City
Ferndale, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Dublin, PA
City
Pipersville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Bucks#Roofs#Perkasie#Tinicum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy