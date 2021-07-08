Cancel
Isle Of Wight County, VA

Tornado Warning issued for City of Newport News, City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Surry by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Newport News; City of Suffolk; Isle of Wight; Surry The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia The northeastern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia The northern City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia East central Surry County in southeastern Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 617 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Driver, or near Downtown Suffolk, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Smithfield and Rescue around 630 PM EDT. Fort Eustis and Denbigh around 640 PM EDT. Newport News around 645 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Rushmere, Carrollton, Chippokes State Park, Longview, Benns Church, Oriana, Wills Corner, Chuckatuck, Lawson and Bacons Castle. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

