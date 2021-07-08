Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Ivanka Trump’s Consulting Fees Could Make Her a Legal Target

By Kristyn Burtt
Posted by 
SheKnows
SheKnows
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pressure is on when it comes to the Trump Organization after charges were filed last week against CFO Allen Weisselberg and the company. Now all eyes are on Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who reportedly might be next on the target list for the Manhattan District Attorney. Michael D’Antonio,...

www.sheknows.com

Comments / 110

SheKnows

SheKnows

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#The Trump Organization#The Pursuit Of Success#Cnn#Msnbc#Michaelcohen212
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Allen Weisselberg resigned from the top of the Trump Organization. So who’s running the company now?

Earlier this month, Allen Weisselberg — the Trump Organization’s most powerful employee not named “Trump” — resigned his post in the company’s leadership. Weisselberg had been one of two trustees at the trust that owns and controls former president Donald Trump’s company. But Weisselberg gave up that post, and dozens of others at Trump subsidiaries, after he was charged with running a tax-fraud scheme inside the company.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The founding myth of Trumpism is a fake

(CNN) — The founding myth of Donald Trump's political career goes something like this: He descended down a golden escalator at Trump Tower, surrounded by an organic mob of well-wishers all there to see him announce his 2016 campaign for president. "You know the famous escalator scene," Trump once said...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
The Hill

Why Trump (probably) won't be indicted

Will Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. indict former President Trump as part of a broader investigation into Trump’s finances? The smart money says no. Unless something new emerges, despite all the speculation, there’s no bank fraud, no insurance fraud and no money laundering. At Vance’s office, the mountain labored...
POTUSMSNBC

Weisselberg indictment begs the question: What’s the cost of loyalty to Trump?

Will Allen Weisselberg risk a prison sentence, or will he turn on Donald Trump? Journalist David Cay Johnston says people who choose to enter Trump’s inner circle are willing to give up their own independence. “Allen Weisselberg is a wholly-owned psychological subsidiary of Donald Trump’s criminal mind, and if you work for Donald in any high level position you have to commit criminal offenses.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How the Manhattan DA could pressure Allen Weisselberg to cooperate against Donald Trump

A Mercedes-Benz for his wife, an apartment for his son and school tuition for his grandchildren. Prosecutors described all three as evidence in a sweeping 15-count indictment alleging that Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was part of a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to pay taxes on $1.7 million in compensation he received in the form of those benefits.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Takeaways from the indictment of the Trump Organization

On July 1, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged the Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg with multiple counts of tax fraud, grand larceny, conspiracy and falsifying business records. The criminal indictment alleged that since 2005, Weisselberg (who made $940,000 a year in salary and bonus) did not declare $1.7 million in “off the books” fringe benefits to the IRS, including $1.17 million in rent on an apartment in Manhattan; $360,000 in private school tuition for his grandchildren (with checks reportedly signed by Donald Trump himself); $200,000 for leases on a Mercedes Benz; and a flat-screen television, carpet installation and furniture for his home in Florida. To evade New York City taxes, the indictment alleges that Weisselberg also claimed, falsely, that his primary residence was outside Manhattan.
New York City, NYPosted by
Forbes

The Trumps Have Always Been Cheap. Now It May Cost Them

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg walked into a New York City courtroom Thursday in handcuffs to face 15 counts of financial crimes, including fraud, conspiracy and grand larceny. And even though Donald Trump, whose business also faced 10 counts, wasn’t there physically, his presence loomed over everything. Including the nickel-and-dime details of the alleged crimes.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trump Is Preparing for the Worst

“How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked. “Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually and then suddenly.”. “Friends,” said Mike. “I had a lot of friends.”. Like Hemingway’s Mike Campbell, the Trump Organization is confronting troubles that accumulated gradually and have coalesced suddenly. And once again, friends are at the bottom of it.
POTUSWashington Post

What Trump said about Leona Helmsley’s tax evasion

After criminal charges were unveiled against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, on Thursday, the Trump Organization’s lawyers declined to weigh in on the specifics — as did former president Donald Trump himself. But then Trump’s son Eric decided he would give his own take on Fox News.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Trump Organization Is in Big Trouble

If the facts alleged in yesterday’s indictment are true, the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, have engaged in blatant tax evasion for more than a decade. Early reports characterized the crime in question as involving “fringe benefits.” This gives entirely the wrong impression. The Trump...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg Has Been Helping His Boss Lie For Years

There’s probably no one who knows the truth about Trump’s finances better than Allen Weisselberg. Not that he has always told it. It’s September 2015, and Donald Trump is breezing through Trump Tower, showing off its stunning views of the New York City skyline. In the distance stands 40 Wall Street, which the real estate mogul is zeroing in on at the moment. “By the way,” he says, turning to his right-hand man, “You know what the mortgage is? The mortgage is paying, what, 2.5%?”

Comments / 110

Community Policy