Ivanka Trump’s Consulting Fees Could Make Her a Legal Target

On July 1, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged the Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg with multiple counts of tax fraud, grand larceny, conspiracy and falsifying business records. The criminal indictment alleged that since 2005, Weisselberg (who made $940,000 a year in salary and bonus) did not declare $1.7 million in “off the books” fringe benefits to the IRS, including $1.17 million in rent on an apartment in Manhattan; $360,000 in private school tuition for his grandchildren (with checks reportedly signed by Donald Trump himself); $200,000 for leases on a Mercedes Benz; and a flat-screen television, carpet installation and furniture for his home in Florida. To evade New York City taxes, the indictment alleges that Weisselberg also claimed, falsely, that his primary residence was outside Manhattan.