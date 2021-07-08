Cancel
Fire for Effect: The Lost Art of Realistic Training

CEU: A certificate of attendance will be offered. The focus is on the impact realism in training has on firefighters. In today’s fire service training, we often are faced with having to choose between realism and safety. You will learn how to incorporate both and why it is vital that trainees be exposed to situations as close to real life as possible. Through lecture, case studies, and research, learn the mental and physical benefits of using high-fidelity training programs and how to incorporate realism in a safe and effective manner while maintaining compliance with National Fire Protection Association standards. Whether you are a new firefighter or the chief, you will learn from this class and walk away with information that will make you better prepared and better trained.

