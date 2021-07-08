Cancel
Big Brother 23: How Is Superfan Frenchie Doing? [Op-Ed]

By Branden
Big Brother 17
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always good to have a superfan on the show, so when we all heard that Brandon “Frenchie” French was headed to the Big Brother 23 house, we were a bit excited to have someone who not only reads this website, but interacts with us on Twitter. For the past...

Why Big Brother's Frenchie May Have Already Made A Big Mistake As HOH

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the live feeds of Big Brother Season 23 as of Thursday, July 8th. Read at your own risk!. Big Brother Season 23 just started, and alliances are already being made, and deals struck. That's thanks in part to a cast that's about the most well-versed in the show that we've seen in a long time, but also thanks to some folks in the house potentially over-playing. First Head of Household of the season Brandon "Frenchie" French is one of those people, and it could be the biggest mistake he makes during his HOH.
TV ShowsPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Julie Chen Moonves on Frenchie declining the Big Brother double or nothing offer

Vin Diesel was nowhere to be found on CBS Wednesday night, and yet the action came both fast and furious on the live 90-minute season premiere of Big Brother. After four different challenges to select captains, all the players being divided into teams of four, and then the season's first Head of Household competition, Frenchie and his Jokers emerged victorious, making him the first HOH and his entire team of Azah, Britini, and Derek F. safe from eviction.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Frenchie threatens to self-evict

We’ve reached another point in the cycle of a Big Brother player who knows that they’re probably going home — threatening to pick up their ball and go home. This time around, we’re putting our focus over on Frenchie. Last night, he made it clear to Derek F. that he is thinking about walking away from the game, and there are a few different reasons for that. For starters, there’s probably an ego part of him that would rather take himself out than being evicted from the game. Also, he’s thinking a lot about his kids and is worried that he’d be stuck in sequester for a few weeks waiting for a possible Battle Back.
TV & Videostoofab.com

Big Brother Blowout: Frenchie's Out of Power and Still Completely Out of His Mind

New Head of Household Kyland uses actual logic to select his nominees -- which is refreshing -- but he's not the real power in this house right now. We had a feeling that things would settle down at the top with Kyland in power on "Big Brother," and boy did they. So this is what this game looks like when a reasonable person makes decisions based on logic and information.
TV Showstoofab.com

Big Brother Blowout: Frenchie Thinks His Awful HOH 'A Total Success' as He Keeps Making It Worse

The farmer thinks he's two steps ahead of all the other Houseguests when it comes to perception and strategy, but we think he might be two steps behind himself!. We give Frenchie credit having the nerve to walk right up to people and be honest about why he's making the decisions he's making. But when those decisions are stupid and his reasons terrible, it makes for awful "Big Brother" gameplay -- and great TV!
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 2 Recap: Frenchie's HOH Plan Falls Flat

The competition is getting hot over at CBS' Big Brother house, but Frenchie's got this right? Right?!? It appears that things have gotten complicated for the first HOH (head of household), Frenchie, and from this point going forward you are warned of spoilers…it's a recap, what else is there to say but that. Anyways, back to the bonkers episode that premiered the other night on CBS. The houseguests could be seen exploring their temporary reality TV digs, and that includes the horrid "Have-nots" room will slop bucket accommodations and bedding resembling leftover parts from a boat shack at the beach (fun but old looking jet ski included). It was sad, but the "Kings" can hopefully handle a week of it. On the other hand, we got to see the incredible HOH room upstairs with colorful bedding and a mid-century modern-style mini-fridge that I now desperately want in my own home.
TV ShowsAOL Corp

Big Brother 23’s First Evictee Calls Frenchie’s HOH Reign an ‘Absolute S--tstorm’

Not enough savagery. That’s what Big Brother 23 houseguest Travis Long credits to him being the first one sent packing during the Thursday, July 15, live eviction. Us Weekly caught up with the 22-year-old tech sales consultant after his ousting where he recognized his lack of strategy in the first week of the game. “I fell for some big homies in the house really early,” Travis told Us. “And I think I held our personal relationships above my own strategy, and I had the poorly calculated mindset to assume that they held our personal relationship over their own strategy as well.”
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'Big Brother 23': First Evictee Travis on Why He Believes Frenchie Is 'in the Clear' for Now (Exclusive)

Someone had to be the first to go on Big Brother and unfortunately for Travis Long, his time inside the house came to an abrupt end. After a roller-coaster week where targets changed rapidly and without reason, the 22-year-old Honolulu resident and tech consultant was evicted by a vote of 11-2, making him season 23's first houseguest to leave the house. He wasn't initially the target; after Brandon "Frenchie" French won Head of Household, Travis' safety was all but ensured (Frenchie promised Travis he was safe on Day 1). But of course, in the Big Brother house, actions speak louder than words -- and Frenchie's trail of broken promises meant Travis took the unexpected fall.
TV Showstribuneledgernews.com

How do I watch Big Brother live feeds?

“Big Brother 23” is back for the summer. The 2021 edition of the long-running CBS reality TV series features host Julie Chen-Moonves and a cast of entirely new contestants. As always, “Big Brother” is accompanied by 24-hour live feeds featuring the day-to-day activities of the cast while they live in...
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Tonight On Big Brother 23: Live Eviction & HOH Comp

Tonight on Big Brother 23 (8/7c) we’ll get the very first eviction of the season with the live vote, next Head of Household competition, and our second HOH launch of the season. Finally Frenchie can rest his weary eyes and ears to let someone us pick up the mantle. Poor, poor crazed Frenchie, he must be exhausted (all of his own doing of course!). I know I am. How was this only Week 1 of BB23??
TV SeriesBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23 Episode 2 Recap: Frenchie Goes After Imaginary Showmance

If there’s one thing Big Brother 23 HOH Frenchie hates more than “meatheads” it’s a showmance. He has even dubbed himself the “Showmance Killer.” He hates showmances so much that he completely invented one to have an excuse not to target an actual meathead. Or at least that’s how it...
TV & VideosBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23: Counting The Votes In Week 1 [POLL]

It’s Eviction Eve in the Big Brother 23 house, and either Travis or Alyssa will join the not-so-elite list of Big Brother first boots. And since this has been a very usual and dramatic first week, it should come as no surprise that there has been very little push for from either nominee. Travis did a little work bonding with people, but there has been no real heavy campaigning. It’s very strange, and hopefully not an indication of how the rest of the season is going to play out. But let’s take a look at how the votes should play out this week.

