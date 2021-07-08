Cancel
Remains of Native American children who died in boarding school returned home

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 140 years after their children vanished at an indigenous boarding school, this Sioux tribe is bringing them back home. CNN's Martin Savidge reports.

Akeley, MNlptv.org

Remains of Akeley Man Who Died at Pearl Harbor Returned Home

Neal Todd died while serving on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. After 80 years, Todd’s body has returned to his hometown of Akeley, MN. Todd is buried next to his mother Irena. Todd enlisted in the U.S. Navy in October 1940 at...
Societyharrisondaily.com

Tribe claims remains of kids who died at assimilation school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania meant to assimilate them into white …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
San Bernardino County, CAkcrw.com

SoCal Native Americans too were forcibly sent to deadly boarding school system, says state lawmaker

The American federal government is probing its history of Native children who were taken from families and forced into boarding schools. More than 350 of these institutions will be examined, including nearly 10 in California. This comes after the remains of more than 1,000 indigenous children across Canada were found at formerly state-sanctioned boarding schools there.
Iowa Statefoodsafetynews.com

Three Iowa children who were victims of HUS return home

The Maquoketa, IA, Sentinal Press, today is reporting the first news since about June 8 about three children in Jackson County with E. coli infections. While families of the three children shared their stories with friends and family on social media, public health officials in Iowa and Jackson County have said nothing since early June about the apparent outbreak. Officials have reported nothing about a source of the E. coli infections.
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
Utica, NYstarvedrock.media

Native American Artifact Show Returns To Utica

Think “Antiques Roadshow” but with an emphasis on Native American artifacts. The 18th Annual Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show is this Sunday at Grand Bear Lodge in Utica. You can check out artifacts for free from 8 until 3. Also if you have artifacts that you'd like looked at by an expert, you can have that done for free.

