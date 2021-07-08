Why the Tokyo Olympics spectator ban caused stocks to fall: CNBC After Hours

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street tries to keep its rebound rally going. Dow futures rose Wednesday as Wall Street tried to keep its rebound rally going. However, earlier gains were cut sharply and Nasdaq futures slipped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 549 points, or 1.6%, on Tuesday after starting the week with a 725 point rout. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recovered more than 1.5%. The delta variant-driven surge in new daily Covid cases in the U.S. and around the world has put investors on edge. As of Tuesday's close, all three stock benchmarks were still over 1% away from last week's record closes. Adding to swings in stocks this week, the 10-year Treasury yield bounced off Tuesday's 5½-month lows of nearly 1.13%, trading early Wednesday around 1.25%. Bitcoin climbed back above $30,000, rebounding after a sell-off in cryptocurrencies.