Lucy Dacus is featured in the latest Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from NPR Music. Dacus played four songs from her new album Home Video. The acclaimed singer-songwriter and members of her touring band assembled at her alma mater, Richmond’s Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, for the session. The musicians kept with the theme of the series by placing a small desk in front of Dacus. Lucy previously performed for the series in 2016 and then returned to Bob Boilen’s desk with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers for boygenius' 2018 Tiny Desk Concert.