LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Manuel, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter almost two months. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Thursday, July 15, are waived. So please go meet this sweet guy. He is a longer stay animal and needs to be loved in a forever home.