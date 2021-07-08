Emmy Nomination Predictions, Comedy: New Kids (and Jean Smart!) Will Rule

The TV Academy, in a shift, is now grouping the tallies by corporate parent, as WarnerMedia has a combined 138, with HBO and HBO Max grouped together. Following a year unlike any other in which the novel coronavirus upended TV production and radically changed executive structures at nearly every major media conglomerate, the Emmys, too, are shifting the way it tallies the nominations. In a first, the TV Academy is now grouping nominations by corporate ownership, with Disney coming out on top of all the conglomerates with 146 total nominations for its various platforms.