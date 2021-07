Since October of 2019, Angel Olsen has never really stopped releasing stuff. That’s when the great All Mirrors came out, which was then followed by its counterpart Whole New Mess. Both were in turn compiled and expanded recently with the Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories boxset. Then, back in May, she teamed up with Sharon Van Etten for the absolute (wistful) banger “Like I Used To.” And after all that? Angel Olsen is about to release an EP of ’80s covers!