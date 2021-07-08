Redlands fire engine struck by bullet while responding to medical call
A Redlands fire engine was struck by a single bullet while firefighters were responding to a medical call early Thursday morning, July 8, police said. The Redlands Fire Department was dispatched to a call for medical aid in the 1500 block of Lassen Street. While inside a home there, fire crews heard what they thought was a gunshot and went outside and discovered their engine had a hole in the driver’s side windshield, the Fire Department said.www.redlandsdailyfacts.com
