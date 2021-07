Open Country is a budget-friendly alternative in the fairly small hunting simulator niche, but is it worth a play?. There was a point during my time with Open Country when everything just seemed to click. I had a bag full of resources, plenty of water and food to keep me going and enough ammo to take down a herd of elephants, should I want to. Although sitting playing a videogame is far removed from actually hunting, for a little while all the systems at work came together and I actually felt like a hunter.