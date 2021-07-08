Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Highland, CA

Fitness folly in Highland

By John Murphy, sports editor
Highland Community News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy energy was low. My body sagged. It was time to hit the gym. I have this free “Silver Sneaker” membership from Aetna, though I probably pay for it somehow. I needed to use it. So I trekked to the Esporta Fitness gym in Highland, 28015 Greenspot Road. It’s the...

www.highlandnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Highland, CA
Highland, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Fitness#Calories#Folly#Aetna#Esporta Fitness#Oakland A#Lat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Burger King
Related
WorkoutsKMOV

Club Fitness Fit Tip

We invite you to experience The New Club Fitness for yourself with a FREE 3-DAY VIP PASS - see you at the Club! Segment Sponsored by Club Fitness.
WorkoutsIdaho Mountain Express

Fitness Guru

Too much sitting is hard on our bodies and can add to the prevalence of low back pain. Thirty-three bones make up the spinal column with three gentle curves from top to bottom. For many with low back pain, the cumulative effects of constant or repeated small stresses over time, like sitting, result in back pain. Too much sitting, combined with faulty posture, can flatten these curves over time. The spine is designed to function best as a weight-bearing structure, with the lumbar curve in a neutral position. Sitting rounded, or slumped in a seat, multiplies damaging pressure on lower back discs and soft tissues. Another concern is that prolonged sitting chronically shortens the hip flexors. Once again, too much sitting, prevalent in our modern age, has other drawbacks and can cause secondary health concerns, such as high blood pressure and increased risk for diseases like diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disorders.
San Bernardino, CAHighland Community News

Citrone, a restaurant that creates memories

Looking for a restaurant to celebrate a special occasion or create memories with your family or friends, then Citrone Restaurant, 328 Orange St., in Redlands, which serves a Californian/Mediterranean cuisine, might be the place for you. Citrone, founded in 1995, has been at the M. M. Phinney Building since 1999;...
Murfreesboro, TNmurfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 10 Room 204.
ApparelHampshire Review

If the suit fits…

I’m going on vacation in a few weeks. Hallelujah. Every year, my family does a weeklong trip to the beach at Emerald Isle, N.C., and it’s usually my only actual beach time of the entire year (barring a random lake trip every once in a blue moon). Since this beach...
Highland, ILTelegraph

Sharma joins HSHS in Highland

HIGHLAND — Dr. Shivani Sharma has joined HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine - Highland at 12860 Troxler Ave., Suite 320, in Highland. Specializing in family medicine, Sharma is now scheduling patients. As a primary care provider, she cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services.
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Fitness in the Park

What:  Shake of the Quarantine with Fitness in the Park When: Saturday, July 10th and 17th 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Where:  The McClellan Soccer Field Complex 745 Summerall Gate Road on McClellan Anniston, AL Who: Ages 10 and up! *All children must be accompanied by an adult. Live DJ! – DJ Cadillac Workout Drills […]
Safety Harbor, FLcityofsafetyharbor.com

Aqua Fitness

Aqua Fitness - #241000 Come join the fun as we combine cardiovascular, strength and flexibility training, along with aqua yoga into a water workout! Set to fun music, this exercise class is suitable for any fitness level. A workout you’ll want to keep swimming back to! Adults.
Glens Falls, NYcityofglensfalls.com

Fit in the City

Mondays June 7 – August 2 6 p.m. • Crandall Park Performance Shell Zumba with Laura Gorham This class takes the “work” out of workout by mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Once the Latin and World rhythms take over, you’ll see why Zumba classes are so much fun! Preregistration is encouraged for all classes. Click Here for more details. CHECK IN WITH A FIT IN THE CITY AMBASSADOR WHEN YOU ARRIVE MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A MASK — THEY’RE REQUIRED BEFORE AND AFTER CLASS IF YOU NEED A MASK, PLEASE ASK A FIT IN THE CITY AMBASSADOR FOR ONE STAY WITHIN 6 FEET OF YOUR DESIGNATED WORKOUT STATION AT ALL TIMES BRING YOUR OWN WATER AND EQUIPMENT (TOWEL,WATER BOTTLE, ETC.)
Safety Harbor, FLcityofsafetyharbor.com

Flow & Breathe Yoga With Kaleigh At Folly Farm Friday

Flow & Breathe with Kaleigh of Kaleighdoscope Yoga. Every week you will reconnect, reflect, release and relax while doing yoga at the beautiful and tranquil Folly Farm Nature Preserve. This class will tailor the yogis and movement to all levels. All Ages.
Desoto, TXdesoto.tx.us

Dream Fitness - Adult Fitness

This program is a challenging and dynamic whole body muscle conditioning exercise program. Exercises will be modified to accommodate all fitness levels. Be prepared to work your muscles and burn calories!
Tenniskennethjamesrealty.com

Westridge in Highlands Ranch

The content relating to real estate for sale in this web site comes in part from the Internet Data eXchange ("IDX") program of METROLIST INC® Real estate listings held by brokers other than Kenneth James Realty are marked with the IDX Logo. This information is being provided for the consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any other purpose. All information subject to change and should be independently verified. Click here for the full Terms of Use.
Worldpassionpassport.com

A Summer of Dreams in the Scottish Highlands

Eagle Brae is the stuff that dreams are made of. A series of grass roofed log cabins nestled up a dirt track in the deep wilds of the Scottish Highlands with only wild deer for company. Nicola and I spent the most amazing long weekend up in the Highlands, in...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Steakhouse Chain Is Exploding in Popularity

As the dining sector rebounds, one particular type of restaurant is seeing major demand: the steakhouse. America's largest steakhouse chain, Texas Roadhouse, recently reported soaring sales numbers in the first quarter of the year, while even smaller, higher-end steakhouse brands reported record sales this spring. "The whole steakhouse segment is...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
Moreno Valley, CAPosted by
Lashaun Turner

Read this before you eat at IHOP off Perris Blvd in Moreno Valley

Photos inside IHOP Perris Blvd/Iris in Moreno Valley-Lashaun Turner- I hungrily visited the IHOP located at 16080 Perris Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92551 with a couple of family members today. The long-standing restaurant chain known for serving a variety of pancakes and other breakfast fare was my lunchtime destination- because pancakes sounded so good. Unfortunately, this IHOP is having some issues that I think everyone needs to know about before visiting there.
Restaurants995qyk.com

7 Years In A Row, This Place Is The Favorite Fast-Food Spot

For the 7th year in a row, this place is the favorite fast-food spot. I guess I’m not surprised. A study looked at the big fast-food chains, and it ranks them according to customer satisfaction by looking at things like food quality, order accuracy, and how nice the employees are.

Comments / 0

Community Policy