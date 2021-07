Our long-running Good-Epic series is generally intended to be a respite from most surfer’s everyday lives. From dreamy Indo to a perfect New England Beachbreak — and nearly everything in between — the series aims to inspire, educate and entertain surfers with the kind of waves they’d draw on notebooks if people still did such things. Very few folks would’ve drawn the above wave on any notebook. And if they did, their teacher might call in the guidance counselor, ’cause they very well could be a little bit crazy. But hey: crazy people have the right to dream, too, right? And who knows: next up might very well be a perfect, empty, easy-peeling head-high pointbreak. (Please? Thank you.)