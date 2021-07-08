Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinellas County, FL

Elsa disturbs sea turtle nests on Pinellas beaches

By Wendi Lane
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTmE4_0arRFypg00

While Tropical Storm Elsa damage did not impact a lot of people in the Tampa Bay area, it did disturb nearly 150 sea turtle nests on Pinellas County beaches.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium says nearly 75% of the 200 sea turtle nests on Pinellas County beaches were impacted by storm surge.

Now teams of volunteers that work with CMA and monitor turtle nests along 20 miles of Pinellas coastline, are working to redo the work they’ve already done this season. This means locating the nests, replacing markers, and putting up signs.

"Unfortunately, the biggest threat to these nests is water. Who would’ve thought, right? They live in the water. But it's actually detrimental to the animals that live in these nests, the little baby sea turtles," said Kelly Martin, director of animal care for CMA.

Martin says it will take us a few days to “clear” the beaches for public access. Which typically includes a delay in placing any hotel cabanas, furniture, and beach cleaning that may occur.

If you see a sea turtle, nest, or hatchling in distress, Martin says do not touch or interfere with the animal, instead call the aquarium's hotline at 727-441-1790 ext. 1.

Comments / 1

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Pets & Animals
Clearwater, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Lifestyle
Pinellas County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Sea Turtles#Nests#Cma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy