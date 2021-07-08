Cancel
RUSH Underwent Knee Surgery After ROH 'Suspension'

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 12 days ago
On May 7, Ring of Honor announced that La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, Kenny King and Bestia del Ring) were suspended without pay for the month of May due to "an accumulation of lawless actions." Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, RUSH revealed the reason behind the "suspension."

