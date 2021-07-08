RUSH Underwent Knee Surgery After ROH 'Suspension'

July 13th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. The show opened with the expected recap video of The Great American Bash and hype for Gargano/Kross tonight. The big explanation for Shotzi moving to Smackdown? Her contract was purchased. I mean, it’s better than when we sometimes get no explanation, so I’ll take it. These two have faced off a lot, so you kind of know what to expect. Ember brought the high impact offense and Dakota had to get aggressive and wear her down to withstand the onslaught. They worked through a break and the second half was stronger, with Ember busting out a top rope rana for a near fall down the stretch. That made Ember seem to second guess herself. She went up top and Kai pulled her down before hitting the GTK to win in 12:59. A good opener between two talented women and a surprisingly clean finish. [***]