Stocks

U.S. stocks drop after weak economic data

Birmingham Star
 13 days ago

NEW YORK, July 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks fell noticeably on Thursday as investors pored through newly-released economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 259.86 points, or 0.75 percent, to 34,421.93. The S&P 500 decreased 37.31 points, or 0.86 percent, to 4,320.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 105.28 points, or 0.72 percent, to 14,559.78.

