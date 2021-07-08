Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Less people are dying from cancer in U.S.

By Lilia Wood
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9KOt_0arREVK600

The National Cancer Institute's annual report was released on Thursday. The study found overall cancer deaths decreased 2.2% per year among male and 1.7% per year among females.

Medical Director of Cancer Survivorship and Screening at Roswell Park Cancer Center, Tara Flores, said Roswell Park is seeing the same trend.

“We are seeing a lot more stage 0 and stage 1 cancers,” Flores said. “We also have a very robust screening program here at Roswell.”

Flores said less people are dying from cancer because of an increase in screenings, more tools accessible to fight cancer, and more patients are being proactive.

“Basically, there’s a shift in medicine,” Flores said. “We’re seeing more prevention, which means more screenings. We’re seeing a lot more people being screened. With screening for cancer, we find the cancer earlier, and then there’s a higher chance of us curing it.”

Flores was George Grace’s primary care doctor years ago when she pushed him to get tested for lung cancer after he was smoking cigarettes for 50 years. Flores said he had no symptoms, but early detection can save lives.

“At that point, he was still smoking, so we talked about lung cancer screening,” Flores said. “When we did it, we found that he did have lung cancer."

After the diagnosis, Grace was put in a clinical trial for photodynamic therapy at Roswell Park.

“They shoot you with a photosynthesizing chemical that makes your whole body sensitive to bright light and cancer cells fatally sensitive,” Grace said.

It worked. Early detection saved his life. He’s now five years cancer free. Now that Grace is a survivor, he’s once again one of Flores’ patients in her Survivorship Program.

“It comes full circle that I screened him for lung cancer,” Grace said. “He got treated for lung cancer and is a cancer survivor and now gets to see me again. It’s sort of perfect.”

Comments / 2

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Prevention#National Cancer Institute#Survivorship Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerGrand Forks Herald

Mayo Clinic podcast: Be aware of the rare cancer called sarcoma

"These are rare cancers, and in adults, sarcomas comprise less than 1% of new cancers diagnosed every year," says Dr. Brittany Siontis, a Mayo Clinic medical oncologist. "So most people never hear about sarcoma. And that's why we're grateful to have Sarcoma Awareness Month, to try and bring more education to the population about this rare tumor."
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Lung Cancer, Says CDC

When Dustin Diamond died of lung cancer at age 44, it was shock—because he was so young, but also because it happened so fast. "Different people have different symptoms for lung cancer," says the CDC. "Some people have symptoms related to the lungs. Some people whose lung cancer has spread to other parts of the body (metastasized) have symptoms specific to that part of the body. Some people just have general symptoms of not feeling well. Most people with lung cancer don't have symptoms until the cancer is advanced. Lung cancer symptoms may include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Canceriosconews.com

Stage 4 Cancer MISDIAGNOSED as a Pulled Muscle | Misdiagnosed | Health

Colleen Farrell was told that she just had a pulled muscle. But when the pain wouldn't subside, she made a life changing visit to the ER and was diagnosed with Stage 4 Rectal Cancer! Hear more about her serious medical misdiagnosis and life after surviving stage 4 cancer. #Muscle #Rectal...
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Putting Off Lung Cancer Surgery Linked to Recurrence and Worse Survival

When surgery was delayed for more than 12 weeks after a lung cancer diagnosis, the risk of recurrence and death rose significantly, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open. An estimated 235,760 new lung cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2021, accounting for 12% of all new cancer cases, according to the National Cancer Institute. An estimated 131,880 deaths from lung cancer are expected in 2021, making up some 22% of all cancer deaths.
New Brunswick, NJNewswise

Protecting your Heart Before, During and After Cancer Treatment

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., July 21, 2021 – Cardiac care is not likely the first thing on a patient’s mind when fighting cancer, however, cancer and cardiovascular issues are closely linked. Cardio-oncology is an emerging medical specialty focused on cardiac complications that may arise from cancer treatment. Andrew M. Evens, DO, MSc, associate director for Clinical Services at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and medical director of the Oncology Service Line at RWJBarnabas Health, is a participating physician in the Cardio-Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health and shares more information.
CancerUS News and World Report

U.S. Deaths From Cancer Continue to Decline

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Americans' overall death rate from cancer continues to fall -- but rising rates of certain cancers and ongoing racial disparities linger. Those are among the findings of an annual report to the nation from several major cancer organizations. The good news includes an...
Portland, ORoregonbusiness.com

Helping to Improve Cancer Patients’ Care Treatment Experience

Brand Story - Kaiser Permanente cancer case conferences provide expert guidance and coordination of care from the moment of diagnosis. When COVID-19 hit and grew to a global pandemic, routine medical care dropped off across the United States and most elective surgeries were canceled or postponed — in part because people felt hesitant to enter medical facilities but also because hospitals needed to conserve personal protective equipment. Disease didn’t go away, however, and it remained crucial for people to get necessary care, especially for cancer.
CancerPosted by
MyTexasDaily

New clinical trial for patients with a rare form of ovarian cancer

(BPT) - According to the American Cancer Society, half of all ovarian cancers are found in women who are 63 years old or older. However, low grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC), which represents approximately 10% of all ovarian cancer types, tends to be diagnosed at a younger age. While this kind of cancer is associated with slow tumor growth, it is also resistant to chemotherapy (the resistance is primarily in the recurrent setting). Previous studies have found that approximately 85% of patients with LGSOC experience recurrent disease, after remission.
Cancerfox5ny.com

US death rates fall for lung cancer, melanoma, report says

WASHINGTON - Overall cancer death rates continue to decline in men and women for all racial and ethnic groups in the United States, according to the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer. According to the report, published in the JNCI: The Journal of the National...
WorldMedicalXpress

One in five people less likely to attend cancer screenings post-pandemic

A collaborative research study, involving researchers from King's, Cardiff University and University of Surrey, investigates the opinions people have of cancer screenings as we navigate society during a pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to cancer screening services, with the UK's national cancer screening programs effectively being paused from...
CancerMedicalXpress

Scientists link frailty and neurocognitive decline in childhood cancer survivors

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have found a link between post-cancer treatment frailty and neurocognitive decline in young adult childhood cancer survivors. A paper on this work was published today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Though frailty is often associated with the elderly, 8% of young adult...
CancerMedicalXpress

Novel treatments to prevent infections in patients with leukemia

Using either universal myeloid progenitor cells or expanded umbilical cord blood transplantation could help prevent infections in patients with leukemia, according to a pair of studies co-authored by Olga Frankfurt, MD, associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology. Patients receiving chemotherapy are severely immunocompromised and infections...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 3 things may increase risk of colon cancer

In the United States, incidence rates of early-onset colorectal cancer have nearly doubled between 1992 and 2013, with most of this increase due to early-onset cancers of the rectum. Approximately 1 in 10 diagnoses of colorectal cancer in this country occurs in people under 50. In a recent study published...
AdvocacyTelegraph

Lung disease patients could die before diagnosis, warn charities

Lung disease patients could die before they are diagnosed with the illness, charities have warned, as they revealed one fifth had to wait more than a year for a prognosis. There were 100,000 fewer hospital appointments for respiratory illnesses since the start of the pandemic, according to analysis of NHS data by the Taskforce for Lung Health.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Mum of three died of blood clots after having Covid vaccine

A mum of three has died aged 47 after suffering a reaction following her covid vaccine. Lucy Taberer developed blood clots on her brain after have an AstraZeneca jab, her family has said. Lucy's fiance Mark Tomlin told LeicestershireLive Lucy, a playgroup leader, initially experienced mild side effects after she...
CancerTelegraph

‘I was diagnosed with cancer but I’m not giving up alcohol – life is about balancing risk’

Sometimes you see an article in the newspaper that makes you quickly turn the page and move on. This week came the finding that 17,000 cases of cancer a year in Britain are linked to alcohol consumption – and even moderate drinking, of two glasses a day, raises your risk. The research, published in The Lancet Oncology, found that although there was a proven and measurable link between drinking alcohol and cancer – mainly bowel and breast cancer and mouth, throat and liver cancers – it appeared that only one in 10 people were aware of this link.
Cancerdeseret.com

45 is the new 50 for colorectal cancer screening

Colorectal cancer survival in the United States has improved significantly over the last three decades. But research shows a trend of higher incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer in younger adults. In response to this trend, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force released new recommendations in May 2021 for colorectal...

Comments / 2

Community Policy