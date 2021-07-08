HBO MAX Is Bringing Another Series To Film In Upstate New York

It’s about damn time: Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring NBA star LeBron James, finally arrived on July 16, seven years after being announced. So far, in comparison to the original classic 1996 movie starring Michael Jordan, the much-anticipated rework has been met with mixed reviews on social media ranging from awe at the dazzling animation to the “ad-heavy" appearances of other Warner Bros. characters like King Kong and Pennywise in the cartoon megaverse. You’ll just have to judge for yourself. But no matter the version, this certified classic will forever have an imprint so big that rappers from all generations reference it in their lyrics.