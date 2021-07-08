HBO MAX Is Bringing Another Series To Film In Upstate New York

Cancel
It's already been a huge year for TV and movie production in Upstate New York and now HBO MAX is bringing another series to the area. Several productions have already filmed, or are getting ready to film in the area like HBO's "The Gilded Age", Amy Schumer’s “Life & Beth” for Hulu, and Mindy Kaling’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” filmed around Vassar for HBO Max. “White House Plumbers,” starring Woody Harrelson, is also filming in the Capital Region and the Hudson Valley.

Related
Catskill, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

HBO Series Gets Reboot in Catskill-Filming This Summer

Many film crews have been scouting Upstate New York for their films and series. Now HBO is coming into the small village of Catskill to shoot a reboot of a popular series. "Pretty Little Liars" will start filming soon in Catskill as HBO looks to reboot the series. According to...
MusicPosted by
Hot 99.1

These Are the Best Space Jam References in Hip-Hop

It’s about damn time: Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring NBA star LeBron James, finally arrived on July 16, seven years after being announced. So far, in comparison to the original classic 1996 movie starring Michael Jordan, the much-anticipated rework has been met with mixed reviews on social media ranging from awe at the dazzling animation to the “ad-heavy" appearances of other Warner Bros. characters like King Kong and Pennywise in the cartoon megaverse. You’ll just have to judge for yourself. But no matter the version, this certified classic will forever have an imprint so big that rappers from all generations reference it in their lyrics.
Hot 99.1

Early Reviews of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Are Not Amazing

It's been a quarter-century since Michael Jordan and the Tune Squad took on the Monstars. Twenty-five years later, LeBron James is suiting up with the Tune Squad, but most critics are wishing he stayed with the Lakers. 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' hits theaters and HBO Max today. A sequel...
New York City, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

COVID Cases Have Officially Tripled in New York

COVID cases continue to rise at alarming numbers across New York State. On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed 1.51 percent of COVID tests in the past 24 hours came back positive, the highest one-day positive rate in months. Out of 75,846 tests, 1,142 were positive, according to Cuomo. Exactly two...
MusicPosted by
Hot 99.1

Biz Markie Dead at 57

Biz Markie, the self-proclaimed "Human Beatbox" and renowned rapper known for his 1989 hit song, "Just a Friend," has died at 57. According to TMZ on Friday (July 16), Biz Markie passed away at a hospital in Baltimore at 6:25 p.m. today. A source confirmed the New York-bred rapper's death. His wife, Tara Hall, was beside Biz, born Marcel Hall, when he passed, reportedly holding his hand during his last moments. Nursing staff were also present with him and his family.
Public HealthPosted by
Hot 99.1

COVID Cases Increased By Almost 75% in New York

New cases of COVID are continuing to soar across New York State and the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 1.17 percent of all COVID tests came back positive and the seven-day average percent positive is at 1.04 percent. This marks the first time in months the seven-day average is above 1 percent.

