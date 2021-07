Investing.com -- Cairn Energy PLC (LON: CNE ) has said that it has frozen assets owned by the Indian government to the tune of $23.6 million in Paris. Documents viewed by The Financial Time in the UK show that a French court has authorized the freeze. “This is the necessary preparatory step to taking ownership of the properties and ensures that the proceeds of any sales would be due to Cairn,” said the company. It added that its “strong preference remains an agreed, amicable settlement.”