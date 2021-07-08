Cancel
MLB

Mets postponed for 13th time this season

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 12 days ago

Another day, another rainout for the Mets, who were postponed for the 13th time this season after Thursday’s game was called and will be made up on Saturday.

