Maryland State

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is hiring for about 500 positions

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
12 days ago
 12 days ago
This pandemic has found people out of work, not going back to work and maybe questioning if what you're doing now is what you want.

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is hiring.

They had a job fair on Thursday and there is a lot of opportunity. There's about 500 positions available including part-time, full-time, seasonal, professional, line level and entry level.

They will even pay for a four week course at Anne Arundel Community College to teach you how to work the table games.

If a scholarship isn't enough, they are handing out $750 signing bonuses for new employees or to current employees who recommend someone.

If you didn't get a chance to get out there today not to worry, there's other job fairs coming up on the 17th and the 24th of this month.

