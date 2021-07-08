Cancel
Soccer

Boris Johnson is considering footie Bank Holiday this August if England win Euro 2020 as excitement hits fever pitch

By Kate Ferguson, Nick Parker
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago

BORIS Johnson is considering creating a footie bank holiday in August if England storms to victory in the Euros.

The Sun has learnt officials are already drawing up proposals for a national day-off so fans can celebrate a Three Lions triumph free from hated Covid restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XkQb_0arRDylG00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of thousands of fans that watched England reach the finals Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xCsJ_0arRDylG00
Gareth Southgate's squad has reached the finals of a major competition for the first time in 55 years Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVTvb_0arRDylG00
Footie mad Brits took over Piccadilly Circus after the historic win Credit: Getty

Any victory parade is also expected to be delayed until after Freedom Day on July 19 so jubilant supporters can join their heroes free from curbs on crowds.

It comes as a whopping 300,000 footie-mad Brits have signed a petition calling for a bank holiday this Monday if we beat Italy in the finals.

While Chancellor Rishi Sunak predicted a victory will fuel a mini economic boom as euphoric fans go on a spending splurge after the win against Denmark.

Boris remained tight-lipped about the secret plans as he was quizzed on calls for a national day off while out on a visit in London.

He said: “I think that would be tempting fate - lets see.”

The PM has ruled out springing a surprise bank holiday on bosses this Monday as it will be too close to the final on Sunday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QqeW_0arRDylG00
Brits have called on Boris Johnson to give the country a day off if The Three Lions win on Sunday Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cf13Y_0arRDylG00
There are rumours that Gareth Southgate could also be in line for a knighthood if England beat Italy Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7d7p_0arRDylG00
Thousands of fans packed the streets up and down the country after the Three Lions win Credit: PA

But he is considering holding one in August, when social distancing and restrictions on big groups meeting will have been swept away.

As football frenzy reaches fever pitch, the PM urged bosses to be soft on workers who turn up late nursing monster hangovers next week.

Around eight million lionhearts have booked the day off to recover from monster hangovers after Sunday night's do-or-die decider against Italy.

Fan fever led to around one in four of the nation's 32 million workers to schedule annual leave on Monday - double the number on normal Mondays in July.

Millions more are expected to throw sickies, leaving offices, factories, building sites and roads half empty as we recover after the historic soccer showdown.

Asked if he would urge leniency on cheeky workers turning up late, the PM’s spokesman said: "We would want businesses who feel able to consider it if they can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdVDH_0arRDylG00
England fans have been for a Bank Holiday if England win the Euro 2020 final on Sunday Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqYpK_0arRDylG00
Raheem Sterling and the rest of the squad will take on Italy in the final at Wembley on Sunday Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WnT4_0arRDylG00
Boozed up fans partied into the night after the win against Denmark Credit: Reuters

"But we recognise it will vary depending on the business and company."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer backed calls for a bank holiday.

He told The Sun: "Gareth Southgate and our England heroes have made history and made us all incredibly proud.

“If we win on Sunday, the country should get the chance to celebrate it properly, I’d absolutely back a bank holiday and I hope bosses are flexible on Monday morning.”

England’s awesome cup run has lifted the entire country and is set to become the springboard for an economic recovery after months of covid lockdown misery.

Predicting amini boom off the back of their dazzling performance, Mr Sunak said: “The team has brought an enormous amount of joy to the country after a very difficult year.

“Consumer confidence is important to our country and our economy because we are a consumption driven economy. The football just adds to it.

“Consumer confidence has already returned to pre crisis levels. And things that make us feel good are good for the economy.”

Employers were yesterday urged to embrace the footy feelgood factor set to fuel a £12 billion boost for the economy.

Beer sales alone this month are worth £1.5 billion with the same being spent on food for England games, Centre for Retail Research studies show.

Analysts say happy people spend more and are more productive at work - which boosts company turnover injecting up to £9 billion into the economy.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research said: “The Euros are breathing new life into spending.”

The Federation of Small Businesses said: “A good run is good for the economy and great for the nation's spirits after the past year.”

