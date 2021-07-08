4G Wireless Infrastructure Market Research Report Analysis by Type, Applications, Coverage, CAGR, Organization Size, Geography, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2028

According to the new market research report "COVID-19 Impact on Gas Sensors Market by Technology (Electrochemical, MOS, IR, Catalytic, Laser), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021″, is projected to decline from USD 1,025 million in 2020 to USD 1,016 million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -0.9% during the forecast period. Factors governing the gas sensors market include the growing demand from OEMs and medical device/equipment manufacturers for the production of critical care systems such as ventilators, respirators, and restricted demand conditions from automotive, oil & gas and chemicals, building & construction, and other sectors.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO