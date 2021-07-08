Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market Research Report Analysis by Type, End User, Coverage, CAGR, Organization Size, Geography, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Dragon Fruit Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". Dragon Fruit has therapeutic and nutritional properties. It is high in fiber and antioxidants, both of which assist to reduce the risk of cancer. It's widely available in raw and powdered form, and it's also used to make nutritious foods and beverages. Vietnam is the largest producer of dragon fruit among all producers. Furthermore, increased demand for fresh dragon fruit propel the market in the forecast period. For instance, According to Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam Export 80 percent of its total dragon fruits to China only. Whereas China sold 99 percent of dragon fruits imported from Vietnam. The Vietnamese dragon fruit is in high demand in the Chinese market, owing to its large production and economic importance. However, costlier than other fruits, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO