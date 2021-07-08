Demi Lovato Thanks Lizzo for Correcting a Paparazzo Who Misgendered Them
Demi Lovato is sharing their appreciation for Lizzo after the 33-year-old singer corrected a paparazzo who misgendered Demi in a now-viral video. In the clip, shared by a Demi fan on Twitter, Lizzo is asked by paparazzi about the possibility of performing with Demi in the future. "We don't have a song together," Lizzo replied, to which the pap asked, "Is that a message Demi? Should she reach out?"www.cosmopolitan.com
