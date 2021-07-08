Demi Lovato Thanks Lizzo for Correcting a Paparazzo Who Misgendered Them

Demi Lovato wants fans to know that it is "okay" if they mistakenly misgender them, as long as they are putting in the effort to use their preferred pronouns. In May, the 28-year-old singer came out as nonbinary and changed their pronouns to "they/them," a change that the singer acknowledged is a "huge transition" in a message shared to social media on Tuesday amid Nonbinary Awareness Week.