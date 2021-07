A majority of likely voters lack confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris's readiness to be president, according to a new poll. A survey administered by Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group found 58.6% of respondents said they were "not confident at all" that Harris, who would succeed President Joe Biden if he were to vacate office, is ready to be president "based on her performance as vice president." Five percent of those surveyed said they were "not very confident" in Harris.