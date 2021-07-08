Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights all new mazes, inspired by ‘Haunting of Hill House’
Universal Studios Hollywood has an all-new Halloween Horror Nights, inspired by Haunting of Hill House starting in September. For the first time ever, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring its ominous presence to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in all-new mazes for “Halloween Horror Nights 2021,” which is officially back beginning in September.dailyovation.com
Comments / 0