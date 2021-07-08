Cancel
Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights all new mazes, inspired by ‘Haunting of Hill House’

By admin
dailyovation.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Studios Hollywood has an all-new Halloween Horror Nights, inspired by Haunting of Hill House starting in September. For the first time ever, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring its ominous presence to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in all-new mazes for “Halloween Horror Nights 2021,” which is officially back beginning in September.

#Halloween Horror Nights#Universal Studios#Universal Orlando Resort#Oculus#Intrepid Pictures#Halloweenhorrornights Com#Amblin Tv#Paramount Television
