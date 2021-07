In the middle of a heatwave, it seems like a perfect time to sit back and get a quick lesson about the things our ancestors endured here in Albany. According to Museum Of The City New York In the 1820s two prominent Black men worked hard to frame life for Black people in Albany. Slavery was legal in New York until 1827 when it was abolished. After the abolition of slavery, two prominent Black men started the Albany African Association to fight for freedom and rights for Black people living in Albany.