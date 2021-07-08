Billy Edward “Bill” Turpin, age 91 of Demorest, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Born on November 27, 1929, in Washington, Georgia, he was a son of the late Stan and Lillie Turpin Carpenter. Mr. Turpin was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a retired Epidemiologist with the State of Georgia with 34 years of service. He was a member of the Cornelia Masonic Lodge #92 F&AM and the Yaarab Shrine Temple. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle, who was especially fond of his grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors, working in the yard and with his horses. He also enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycle and riding it in the Demorest parade. Mr. Turpin had some personal quirks that he was notorious for which included wiggling his ears, getting a suntan, and making sure that his family used proper grammar.