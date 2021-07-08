Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian River County, FL

The Hirams Brews Cruise Is Back!

By Community Submission
veronews.com
 12 days ago

Enjoy cold beer and wine while cruising on the Indian River? Get the best of both worlds this summer at Capt Hirams Resort! Set sail with the Capt and try out local brews from Indian River and other areas of Florida all while learning about the brewery and their craft along with the history of their brewery. Tickets are just $35 a person which include the beer or wine tasting and your seat on the River King. Sailings are from 5:00-6:30pm. Attendees must be 21 years or older to sail.

veronews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indian River County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Indian River County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Cold Beer#Brews Cruise Schedule#Tampa Bay Brewing Co#Pareidolia Brewing Co#Wine Brews#Mash Monkeys Brewing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy