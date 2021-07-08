The Hirams Brews Cruise Is Back!

Enjoy cold beer and wine while cruising on the Indian River? Get the best of both worlds this summer at Capt Hirams Resort! Set sail with the Capt and try out local brews from Indian River and other areas of Florida all while learning about the brewery and their craft along with the history of their brewery. Tickets are just $35 a person which include the beer or wine tasting and your seat on the River King. Sailings are from 5:00-6:30pm. Attendees must be 21 years or older to sail.