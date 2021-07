The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is seeing its first discount, just days after its release. If you're in the market for an affordable small tablet, you'll love this deal. Amazon currently has the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite on sale for $129. That's $30 off its normal price of $159 and of course the lowest price ever for this just released tablet. What's more, it includes a bonus of 2-month free trial of YouTube Premium (valued at $24).