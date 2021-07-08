WWE's Rey And Dominik Mysterio Celebrate The Latino World Order

Rey Mysterio Jr has had an insane career over the years within the world of professional wrestling, but perhaps nothing has made him more proud than winning the Smackdown Tag Team Championship with his son, and newcomer to the WWE, in Dominik. With the twenty-fifth anniversary of the legendary collection of wrestlers known as the New World Order recently being celebrated by superstars and fans alike, Rey Mysterio and his son decided to honor the creation of a faction of the NWO that was dubbed the "Latino World Order," in which Rey was a member of this WCW faction.