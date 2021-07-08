Porsche Asks For Suppliers to Go Green

As the sporty flagship of the successful SUV line-up, the Macan GTS sits at the top of the range. Its 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine (Macan GTS (NEDC): Fuel consumption combined 9.9 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 225 g/km; Macan GTS (WLTP): Fuel consumption combined 11.7 – 11.3 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 265 – 255 g/km) now delivers 324 kW (440 PS) – an increase of 44 kW (60 PS). With the responsiveness and power delivery typical of Porsche GTS cars, it completes the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds when fitted with the Sport Chrono package and reaches a top speed of 272 km/h. The Macan S is now also equipped with a 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine (Macan S (NEDC): Fuel consumption combined 9.9 – 9.8 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 225 – 224 g/km; Macan S (WLTP): Fuel consumption combined 11.7 – 11.1 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 265 – 251 g/km) that produces 20 kW (26 PS) more power than before, with 280 kW (380 PS). This propels the vehicle from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds while it has a top speed of up to 259 km/h.