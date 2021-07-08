Cancel
Divide County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Divide by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Divide A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMS AND SOUTHWESTERN DIVIDE COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grenora, or 30 miles east of Plentywood, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grenora and Hanks. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

