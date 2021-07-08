Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Family injured while setting off fireworks in Lafayette

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 12 days ago
Several family members were injured while setting off fireworks in Lafayette on Tuesday.

On July 6, at 8:06 p.m., Lafayette firefighters responded to a medical call involving fireworks at a local motel. Upon arriving on the scene, it was learned that three family members sustained injuries while setting off fireworks, according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department. The family was immediately treated on the scene by firefighters and medics with Acadian Ambulance. They were transported to a local hospital due to the severity of the injuries.

Investigators determined the father was setting off an artillery shell-style firework from the balcony while holding the tube in his hands. The firework ignited and exploded in his hands causing major injury. At the time the artillery shell exploded, the couple’s five-year-old daughter was nearby and sustained serious injuries to one of her hands, the spokesperson stated. The sparks from the artillery shell ignited fireworks on the ground which set off another artillery shell. The pyrotechnics in the shell hit the mother causing serious burns. The father and his daughter underwent surgery for their injuries. The mother was treated for her burns.

Investigators say the incident was determined to be an accident.

The Lafayette Fire Department cautions everyone about the dangers of setting off fireworks. Fireworks should always be placed on the ground, according to Trahan.

"Our prayers are with the family while they heal from this tragic event," said the spokesperson.

Comments / 1

