Lift to Rise, City of Indio partnership provides rent relief to hundreds
More than 200 Indio households have received rental assistance out of Indio’s partnership with Coachella Valley nonprofit Lift to Rise. In March 2021, Indio’s City Council authorized $645,754 in Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding to Lift to Rise, to serve some of the nearly 350 Indio households on the waitlist for the United Lift Rental Assistance Program. This countywide aid program is being administered by Lift to Rise for the eastern half of Riverside County.nbcpalmsprings.com
