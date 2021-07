It’s conventional wisdom that people should avoid relying on a ready-made universal password and instead use different passwords for different things. Otherwise, if the wrong people get their hands on that password, what’s to stop them from using it with impunity? If a person uses the same password for their online banking information and their Netflix account and their Netflix password is stolen, then their online banking accounts are effectively compromised as well. Don’t leave all your eggs in one basket, the experts have been saying for decades, and do what you have to do to protect yourself in the digital age we now occupy.