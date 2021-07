Sony State of Play is a semi-regular digital event, showcasing the latest and greatest PlayStation news, updates, reveals and announcements. Since the showcase began back in 2019, we've seen Sony use State of Play to reveal The Last of Us 2 release date, debut gameplay footage for Ghost of Tsushima, and drop new trailers for games including Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Returnal. So it's always worth tuning in to the State of Play livestreams if you want to be alerted to any big announcements for PS5 games, PSVR games and PS4 games.