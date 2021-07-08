Cancel
Build-your-own ice cream shop opens this Friday in former Nova’s Bakery space

By Emma Way
Marble Slab Creamery , a build-your-own ice cream parlor, opens on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood this Friday, July 9.

Background: This is local franchise owner Ryan Griffith’s seventh location in the Carolinas, but it’s special, he says, because he’s a resident of the neighborhood and close friends with the former Nova’s Bakery owners.

  • “It was hard to see them go,” Griffith says, but he feels fortunate to keep the building’s character alive. “Having a corner spot in Plaza Midwood is a pretty unique situation.”

Menu: Marble Slab has about 50 flavors of ice cream with unlimited toppings you can mix in, similar to Cold Stone Creamery.

  • There are also be ice cream cakes, banana splits, hot fudge sundaes, cookie cakes and ice cream cookie sandwiches.
  • Customers can order takeout or dine inside.

Space: Griffith says the 1,500-square-foot space kept some of the existing design elements, but was modernized with a “cake walk” and assembly line of toppings so it’s easy to see what you’re ordering.

