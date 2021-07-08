Build-your-own ice cream shop opens this Friday in former Nova’s Bakery space

Marble Slab Creamery , a build-your-own ice cream parlor, opens on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood this Friday, July 9.

Background: This is local franchise owner Ryan Griffith’s seventh location in the Carolinas, but it’s special, he says, because he’s a resident of the neighborhood and close friends with the former Nova’s Bakery owners.

“It was hard to see them go,” Griffith says, but he feels fortunate to keep the building’s character alive. “Having a corner spot in Plaza Midwood is a pretty unique situation.”

Menu: Marble Slab has about 50 flavors of ice cream with unlimited toppings you can mix in, similar to Cold Stone Creamery.

There are also be ice cream cakes, banana splits, hot fudge sundaes, cookie cakes and ice cream cookie sandwiches.

Customers can order takeout or dine inside.

Space: Griffith says the 1,500-square-foot space kept some of the existing design elements, but was modernized with a “cake walk” and assembly line of toppings so it’s easy to see what you’re ordering.

