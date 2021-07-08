Cancel
Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani 'can keep it up as long as he wants,' says Rick Ankiel

By Tom Hanslin
Former major league pitcher and outfielder Rick Ankiel joined the Tiki and Tierney show on Thursday to discuss Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

BaseballPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Shohei Ohtani Takes the Blame for Angels Loss After His Six-Inning Gem

Shohei Ohtani is leading the majors in home runs and is his team’s best pitcher. There isn’t much more he could do to help his team win. Ohtani allowed three hits and no runs over six innings on Monday night against Oakland, his longest scoreless start of the season. He also struck out eight batters and walked only one. And while he didn’t hit a 35th home run, he did have a perfectly respectable night at the plate, going 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout. He even stayed in the game to play right field after he was done on the mound. And yet, the Angels lost 4–1.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. applauds Angels’ Shohei Ohtani at MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday night in Denver at Coors Field, and the All-Stars from both leagues gathered on Monday to spend some time with the media before the Home Run Derby kicked off. The best of the best all together in one place at the Midsummer Classic is always a treat. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the National League, spoke highly of Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is slammed for 'xenophobia' after complaining that the Angels' Japanese star Shohei Ohtani 'still needs an interpreter'

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is being accused of xenophobia after saying that Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani's reliance on interpreters in interviews negatively impacts Major League Baseball's popularity. 'The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, believe it or not, I...
Posted by
Fox News

Angels' Shohei Ohtani breaks Hideki Matsui's home run mark before All-Star break

Shohei Ohtani has been on a tear for the Los Angeles Angels this year and he showed no signs of slowing down Wednesday night as the season nears the All-Star break. Ohtani hit his 32nd home run of the season off Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth inning of Los Angeles’ 5-4 victory. His league-leading 32nd dinger set a record for most home runs in a single MLB season by a Japanese player and drew a response from another great, Hideki Matsui, whose record he broke.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani keeps up home run binge with 463-footer in Seattle

Shohei Ohtani keeps showing that he doesn’t need the Home Run Derby to hit tape-measure home runs. The Angels slugger launched another moon shot Friday night — a 463-foot no-doubter that reached the right-field upper deck at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. MORE: Home Run Derby odds, prediction. If you want...
Alexander: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is must-see TV

With all of the superlatives and all of the comparisons lavished on Shohei Ohtani in what is his first true season as a two-way player, this might describe his impact as well as anything:. Whatever he does, whenever he does it, people stop what they’re doing and pay attention. The...
How Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Fared Pitching Against the Red Sox

WATCH: Ohtani lives up to hype in two-way effort vs. Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. What's all the fuss about Shohei Ohtani, you ask? The Boston Red Sox and their fans found out Tuesday night. The Angels' two-way star, who's the first player in MLB history to...
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Slams another homer

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Seattle. The two-way star's solo shot in the third inning wasn't cheap -- it went 463 feet to right field. The long ball was Ohtani's league-leading 33rd of the season and 16th in his past 21 games. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Ohtani is only the seventh player in MLB history to accomplish that feat, and the first American Leaguer. Needless to say, he is paying huge dividends for fantasy managers who plugged him into their lineup as a hitter this season.

