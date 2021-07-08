Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani 'can keep it up as long as he wants,' says Rick Ankiel

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Seattle. The two-way star's solo shot in the third inning wasn't cheap -- it went 463 feet to right field. The long ball was Ohtani's league-leading 33rd of the season and 16th in his past 21 games. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Ohtani is only the seventh player in MLB history to accomplish that feat, and the first American Leaguer. Needless to say, he is paying huge dividends for fantasy managers who plugged him into their lineup as a hitter this season.
