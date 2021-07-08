Stadia has taken F1 2020 offline due to save corrupting bug [Update: Mostly back]
Stadia players are currently unable to play F1 2020 on the service as the game has been taken “offline” to fix a save corrupting bug. On Thursday morning, some players of F1 2020 on Stadia were finding their game saves corrupted, losing many things, including unlocks and career mode progress, while retaining minor things like team logo. A few hours later, the Stadia team acknowledged the issue and said it was working on a fix.9to5google.com
