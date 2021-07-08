Stadia has taken F1 2020 offline due to save corrupting bug [Update: Mostly back]

Co-op action game Warframe is one of the best free-to-play titles out there, and The New War is their next big expansion for this year, coming sometime later. Even better, the game is getting cross-play and cross-save capability and landing on mobiles too. Both for the Android and iOS platforms which is great news, especially for players who have invested hundreds of hours playing this MMO. At the annual TennoCon 2021, the developer Digital Extremes made this exciting announcement with no official timeline of release, per se.