Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Stadia has taken F1 2020 offline due to save corrupting bug [Update: Mostly back]

By Kyle Bradshaw
9to5Google
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStadia players are currently unable to play F1 2020 on the service as the game has been taken “offline” to fix a save corrupting bug. On Thursday morning, some players of F1 2020 on Stadia were finding their game saves corrupted, losing many things, including unlocks and career mode progress, while retaining minor things like team logo. A few hours later, the Stadia team acknowledged the issue and said it was working on a fix.

9to5google.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadia#Offline#Corruption#F1 2020#Codemasters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Video Games9to5Google

Google TV begins suggesting Stadia games in ‘For you’ tab [Updated]

Owners of the Chromecast with Google TV have begun to see recommendations for Stadia games on the “For you” tab, suggesting deeper integration between the gaming service and Google’s streaming box. Early this month, ahead of the Stadia for Android TV launch, the Chromecast with Google TV got an update...
Video Games9to5Google

‘Stadia Porting Toolkit’ will help bring more games from Windows to the cloud

Google is working on a “Stadia Porting Toolkit,” which aims to make it easier for developers to bring their games from Windows to the cloud. Right now, it would be almost an understatement to say that Windows is dominating the PC gaming space. While there has been significant push from companies like Valve and Google to support gaming on Linux — particularly by using Vulkan to handle graphics rather than Windows’ DirectX — many PC games are currently only being released for Windows.
Video Gamespsu.com

F1 2021 Update 1.04 Hits The Track With Corrupt Save Fix

Codemasters has popped the hood on the F1 2021 update 1.04 patch notes, although it’s nothing too major in terms of content. However, it does fix a rather nasty bug regarding corrupt saves, so make sure you grab it when it hits PS5 and PS4 (it’s out on PC currently and coming to consoles ‘very soon’).
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Beat Saber Full Version Mobile Game

Beat Saber Free Download (v1.16.2 and ALL DLC). Beat Saber offers an immersive rhythm experience like no other. Enjoy tons of levels and swing your ways through it.PulsingMusic beats in a futuristic setting.ChallengingCampaign: Reach your Campaign objectives every day and complete the challenges. It’s easy to learn and fun to master: Anyone can grasp the basics of the game mechanics. Beat Saber PC Game Repack-Games.com Free Download Anyone can pick it up and start playing.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

PUBG Update 1.73 Patch Notes

Update 1.73 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. A patch for the game was already released a few days ago for PUBG on console platforms. This update was patch 12.2 or 1.72 on PS4 and it brought with it a lot of changes and new content. The best new addition was a new map for the game called Taego.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Pokémon Unite free-to-play?

Pokémon Unite marries the Pokémon franchise with a MOBA game in a surprising move. You’ll be able to battle it out with some of your favorite Pokémon across a large roster of starting characters. For people who are well-versed in Pokémon, but may be new to MOBAs, a big question will be if the game is free-to-play or not.
Video GamesPolygon

Warframe will get cross-play, cross-progression, and a mobile port

Canadian developer Digital Extremes hosted TennoCon, the yearly convention for all things Warframe, on Saturday. During the event, the developer shared some previews of upcoming content, but the biggest change I’m excited for takes place under the hood. Cross-save, cross-progression, and cross-play are coming to the game, as well as a new mobile version.
FIFAgoal.com

FIFA 22 gameplay: HyperMotion, composed ball control & new features vs FIFA 21

The latest version of the game promises to harness the power of next gen consoles using brand new HyperMotion technology. FIFA 22 promises huge gameplay changes for the latest edition of the best-selling football franchise, powered by next-gen HyperMotion gameplay technology. HyperMotion is only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series...
Video GamesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Warframe coming to Android & iOS with cross-platform compatibility

Co-op action game Warframe is one of the best free-to-play titles out there, and The New War is their next big expansion for this year, coming sometime later. Even better, the game is getting cross-play and cross-save capability and landing on mobiles too. Both for the Android and iOS platforms which is great news, especially for players who have invested hundreds of hours playing this MMO. At the annual TennoCon 2021, the developer Digital Extremes made this exciting announcement with no official timeline of release, per se.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

2K Reveals First Gameplay Details On NBA 2K22

As per the yearly tradition, Visual Concepts and 2K have lifted the curtain on this year’s installment in the long-running basketball simulation video game NBA 2K. This year’s installment is expected to bring many changes as the developers have settled into the new next-gen hardware, and Visual Concepts is looking to prove why they’re still king of the court.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon UNITE: Best Charizard Build

The jack-of-all-trades title is what describes Charizard best in Pokémon UNITE. True to its type, which is exactly that, All-Rounder, Charizard is good at pretty much everything, but excels at nothing. This fact being both good and bad, the fan-favorite Pokémon is here to remind us why it’s so popular in the Pokémon franchise in general, with constant pressure attacks, fiery techniques and even hellish grabs.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

miHoYo’s Tears of Themis is Releasing July 29th for Mobile and Android

A few months ago, I was lucky enough to be able to take part in the closed beta for Tears of Themis– the upcoming mobile game from miHoYo, the developers of global phenomenon Genshin Impact. I wrote about my experience with the game and how it differs from run of the mill detective mobile games- of which there are many- but back then there was no release date for the game. Thankfully, there isn’t long to wait for the game to hit mobile platforms. miHoYo have finally announced the long awaited released date for Tears of Themis: July 29th 2021.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

FIFA 22: EA justifies why the game is not the ‘next gen’ version on PC

That FIFA 22 on PC will not be the next generation version is something that Electronic Arts has already confirmed officially, but so far it had not delved into the reasons for that decision. PC Gamer has asked directly for the reasons and EA has answered that the new technologies implemented in the game (HyperMotion, for example) would have increased significantly the minimum requirements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy