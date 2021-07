We have one of the biggest nights in UFC upon us when Conor McGregor will face off against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight from T-Mobile Arena. UFC fans across the globe have been waiting for this fight to happen and to think it’s here already is mind-blowing. Poirier comes into this fight with a strong 27-6-1, 13 KOs record and sits at the No. 1 contender in the lightweight division. Meanwhile, McGregor is looking for some revenge in tonight’s bout, coming into the fight with a 22-5 record with 19 KOs. He has only fought three times since 2018 and has lost both of those fights. He knows he’ll need to show up if he wants to keep his legacy alive in UFC.