Flood Advisory issued for Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Northeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Rockland County in southeastern New York Central Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 615 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yonkers, Paterson, Stamford, Norwalk, Passaic, White Plains, Wayne, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Port Chester, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ossining, Ridgewood, New Canaan, Monsey, Rutherford, Nanuet, Rye and Ramsey. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.